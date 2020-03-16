Local churches impacted by the Coronavirus

In an attempt to limit contact with people, some churches have had to make changes to the way they distribute aid to those in need.

Christ Church United Methodist in East Moline has been giving out free meals Wednesday evenings for the past 15 years.

Church leaders have had to come up with an alternative plan that will continue to help them feed those in need.

According to the church’s administrative assistant Jana Kindred, “We’re doing a take-out only, and so everyone is welcome to come and get a free meal and drive up and pick up your free meal. There’ll be signs of where to go, so we’re going to do that option, at least for the next couple of weeks until we see what happens with the Coronavirus.”

Organizers say they usually feed around 75 people on Wednesday nights, but expect those numbers could soon double.