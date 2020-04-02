Local churches work to feed people who are homeless

Homeless people unable to stay in shelters in the Quad Cities are now in motels.

Now, different organizations are stepping up to feed them. Churches are part of that work.

Each of them provides a brown bag dinner once a week. Cafe on Vine in Davenport delivers breakfast and lunch.

“It’s been fun watching people just step up,” said Tony Liston, pastor at Adventure church.

Which is what different churches in the Quad Cities are doing by helping feed the homeless. This comes during a time when some homeless people have been relocated to motels.

“We started with, you know, the elderly that have canes, health problems and somebody came up to me kind of jokingly, but not jokingly at the same time said, what are you going to do? Leave the rest of us here to die? And so that really kind took it to heart for all of us because that really let us know where their head space is,” said Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes and Services.

109 people have been relocated and are receiving three meals a day.

“It’s just good to get out of our own head space and I think it’s so important for people to be outwardly focused because it gives us greater mental health and a greater kind of sense of who we are and it pulls us together as a community,” said Jim Powell, Senior paster at Crosspoint.

“Families are stepping up,” Liston said. “I’ve been told it’s a great home schooling project. I’ve been told by some other families that they love doing it because their kids, it’s something to do that is for somebody else.”

By taking the time to help people in the community, it can make a difference for those in need.

“I see churches all over our community doing what they can and it’s been pretty cool to see,” Powell said.

“I think a lot of people are tired, but the rest actually comes from sleeping well at night knowing their making a difference,” Liston said.