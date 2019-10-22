Local coffee shop break in leaves minimal damage, heavy emotional toll

The Coffee Revolution Brady-street location had its door smashed and cash register stolen.

It happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

The shop is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the criminal.

Amanda Fleener, Coffee Revolution manager, said this isn’t the first time damage has been done to their store.

“We had our sign pulled off over here that caused a lot of damages,” said Fleener. “We’ve had like pumpkins smashed and everything, but this is probably the most heartbreaking one.”

At 3:29am on Sunday, October 20th our Brady Street location was broken into and robbed. A young man wearing a hoodie… Posted by The Coffee Revolution on Sunday, October 20, 2019

A post on their Facebook page said the monetary value of the damage done is minimal, however, the emotional toll was much worse.

“It’s kind of like an invading of privacy almost because you know you’re here every day,” Fleener said.

Anyone with any information can reach out to the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979.