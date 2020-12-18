Local coffee shop now able to overcome pandemic struggles after donation page exceeds goal in under 12 hours

A Rock Island coffee shop with a new drive-thru location will be able to survive for a few more months after getting a lot of help from the community.

Cool Beanz recently set up a donation page to raise $5,000 to help pay its employees.

In just 12 hours, people stepped up beyond that and raised more than $9,000.

Cool Beanz turned to crowdfunding because the owners are waiting on a state grant.

They say sales dropped in half over the last month.

“We realized we weren’t going to make it being able to keep employing our staff for as many hours as they have been getting, which has been pretty consistent, and we weren’t going to be able to catch up on some of our past due bills,” said Annette Hutto, owner of Cool Beanz.

Hutto still hopes to get grant money from the state. For now, the business will be able to keep serving customers.

Throughout the pandemic, Cool Beanz has been donating coffee to frontline workers. Donate a bag of whole bean or ground coffee to be delivered to local hospital staff and first responders here.