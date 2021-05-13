Local college and universities receiving funding from American Rescue Plan

On Thursday, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced that several local colleges and universities throughout the 17th Congressional District will receive a total of over $98 million in emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan is providing $36 billion to nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

In the immediate Quad Cities, Augustana College will get over $5 million and Black Hawk College will received over $8 million.

The funding is meant to help the schools with the financial issues brought on by the pandemic and to serve their students safely.

Half of the funding each institution receives will be used for emergency cash assistance to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardships as a result of the pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan was the bold package we needed to deliver direct relief to our students, teachers and educators so they can get back in the classroom safely and our institutions receive support,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “A strong education is critical to the success of the next generation of leaders, and I’m proud to have helped ensure this desperately needed relief returns to our corner of Illinois and supports our students.”

The institutions in the 17th Congressional District receiving funding and the amount they will get of the total $98,034,270 available are:

Augustana College: $5,381,827

Black Hawk College: $8,249,958

Carl Sandburg College: $4,515,215

Knox College: $3,491,027

Monmouth College: $2,749,332

Morrison Institute of Technology: $483,612

Western Illinois University (system-wide): $22,183,557

Sauk Valley Community College: $3,697,830

Bradley University: $11,083,484

Highland Community College: $3,840,353

Illinois Central College: $14,378,374

Rock Valley College: $11,944,780

Rockford University: $3,404,879

Spoon River College: $2,630,042

Students should contact their institutions for more information about how to apply for an emergency grant.

For more information about emergency education funding under the American Rescue Plan, visit this website.