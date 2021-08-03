Local college varsity athletics taking on a new digital dimension

Many people don’t think of graphics and computer screens when they hear about “varsity athletes.” Augustana College is changing that narrative by introducing their first all-gender Esports team. The local school will be part of the first, revolutionary wave of universities to take on the world of digital athletics.

The team will be gender inclusive — inviting anyone to participate regardless of gender. All competitors will join together to take on other national chapters in the league. Inclusion is the name of the game for this new dimension of varsity athletics. They plan to tackle the stigma that video game sports is a male dominated field. The team will launch Fall 2022, but the new coach is actively recruiting members of the inaugural team, ready to gear up and get started training this next generation of athletes.