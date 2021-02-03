Local communities issue winter weather emergencies

Another winter storm is expected to move through on Thursday, so some communities in the area are once again declaring winter weather and snow emergencies.

Illinois

Coal Valley

The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency effective noon (12 p.m.) on Thursday until 5 p.m. on Friday.

The ordinance says “It shall be unlawful for any person to allow a vehicle to remain on any village Street, avenue, alley, or village parking lot within the village following a snowfall occurrence of two inches or more.”

Officials also remind property owners to remove snow and ice from their portion of public sidewalk within 24 hours of a snow/ice event.

Iowa

Blue Grass

Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a “winter weather emergency” effective from 6:00 a.m. on Thursday until 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday.

The city’s Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, will be open to the public in need.

City officials ask that no vehicles park on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access.

Residents with questions may contact Schutte at 563-349-1359.