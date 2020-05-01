Local community rallies to give immunocompromised teen a birthday to remember

A boy in Buda got a birthday surprise.

Owen Slock turns 13 today.

Slock can’t go out right now. He has duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare disease which causes muscles to become gradually weaker with age, which leaves him at high risk to illnesses.

And like students everywhere… He hasn’t been able to go to school, or have friends over to visit.

So his family, friends and neighbors brought the party to him.

He was pretty upset that he wasn’t going to get to do anything, so this is very appreciated,” Jamie Linder, Owen’s mom said.

Folks lined up to drive by his house on pine street to wish him happy birthday.

“He’s been asking about the parade all week. All week,” Linder said. “He thinks he’s almost famous now because of this, it’s pretty neat.”

While Owen is already looking forward to next year, he certainly enjoyed today.

If you’d like to keep up with Owen’s journey you can follow his Facebook page here