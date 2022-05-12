Agrisolutions Bellota received the 2021 John Deere Supplier Innovation Award for its CADEN Edge MAX – Tungsten Carbide Coating technology.

Agrisolutions Bellota in Rock Island was recently selected as a recipient of the 2021 John Deere Supplier Innovation Award for its CADEN Edge MAX – Tungsten Carbide Coating technology, which extends the life of agricultural tillage wear parts. Agrisolutions Bellota is a supplier of wear parts, including planting / tillage discs, tines, and extended life coatings, to Deere’s operations worldwide. The award is given to a single supplier who has demonstrated innovation in a product or service they provide to Deere. Award selections are based on four factors- creativity, feasibility, collaboration, and bottom-line impact.

Deere created the Supplier Innovation Award in 2010 to promote innovation in the company’s supply base and to recognize suppliers who bring industry leading innovation to the partnership. Agrisolutions Bellota is a manufacturer of components for agricultural equipment, primarily disc blades and assemblies. The company is a unit of Agrisolutions North America, which is a division of the Venanpri Group, a world leader in the manufacturing of agricultural wear parts and a leading provider of hand tools for the agriculture, construction and gardening markets.