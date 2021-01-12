Local construction companies deal with a backlog of construction projects, material delays

Construction delays due to weather are obviously outside the control of contractors and project teams.

Some local construction companies are still working to catch up from last year’s derecho.

Construction companies like Midwest Complete Construction say they are at least four months behind already this year on projects.

“Busiest year ever with the hail storm, and the derecho on top of each other, but also with a pandemic,” says David Griffin, owner of Midwest Complete Construction.

He says, in addition to a backlog of projects because of the weather, the pandemic caused delays in obtaining certain materials.

“Typically, we’re two to four weeks when we order a siding job. Right now, for the product to come in, we’re running two to four months, and some go even longer. We’re trying to navigate through new problems constantly this year, is what we’re running into,” says Griffin.

To work around potential holdups, Griffin says crews drive far distances to stock up on materials.

“The longest one we drove out to was in Indiana. We went to three ABC Supply chains in just the other side of Chicago in the Indiana market to pick up the siding for a project. We’re asking, or even begging, for as much patience and understanding. We’re working every day still, even through the winter, to try to build as many as the backlog jobs as we can so, come spring, we can be working new work,” says Griffin.

Griffin adds roof work needed after the derecho has been finished. However, there is other damage that happened because of the storm that is still being repaired even five months later.