Local costumes shop hoping upcoming holidays help spark busier business

It might be hard to believe, but Halloween is Saturday and the owner of a local costume shop is hoping the next few holidays will get their business going again.

Pamela Herny, the owner of Pamela’s Razz Pizzazz, has always had a passion for costumes. She takes time to hand-make them, but what she spent years creating got destroyed from flooding.

“Lightning hit a tree and wiped out grid and so our pumps stopped working and our dike sat 2 foot above the flood the whole time,” Henry said.

Holidays like Easter, where she usually has customers renting Easter bunny costumes, didn’t happen this year because of the pandemic. So she’s hoping these upcoming holidays will help get business busy again.

If you plan on celebrating the holiday, the CDC has some guidelines on how to do so safely. They recommend wearing a mask, keeping six feet away from people you don’t live with and wash your hands.