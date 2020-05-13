Local counties have moderate increases in COVID-19 cases

All the local counties in Illinois and Iowa, with the exception of Muscatine County, reported less than 10 new cases on Wednesday.

On the Illinois side, Rock Island County had an increase of five cases for a total of 595 with 16 patients currently hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

Henry County announced two additional cases for a total of 64 in the county.

Last night, Lee County reported 4 news cases bringing the total to 74. The county also reported its first death which involved a resident of the Jack Mabley Center in their late 50s who had underlying health conditions.

The new cases in Lee County consist of:

a person in their 60s

a person in their 40s

a person in their 20s

a person in their teens

One of the new cases is a resident of the Jack Mabley Center in Dixon. Of the 74 total cases in the county, 42 are residents and 9 are staff from the Jack Mabley Center.

Also last night, Whiteside County did not have any new cases but did report that they had five recoveries from COVID-19.

In Iowa, Muscatine County had 12 new positive cases giving the county 513 overall. 280 cases have recovered.

Scott County added five cases for 291 total with 243 reported recovered.

Louisa County has 289 cases after two new cases on Wednesday and 178 recovered.

Dubuque County was the only other county in the area with reported cases at 5. There are now 235 positive cases in that county with 75 recovered.

Illinois had 1,677 new cases for at total of 84,698 in the state. They also announced 192 deaths, a single-day high for the state, with 3,792 overall. 17,668 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Illinois has conducted 489,359 totals tests so far. Illinois does not give recovery statistics.

Iowa reported 377 additional cases and 17 deaths. Overall, Iowa has 13,289 confirmed cases, 306 deaths, and 5,954 recovered. 85,719 have been tested in Iowa and 4,431 in last 24 hours.

For more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa, visit either the Illinois Department of Public Health website or the COVID-19 in Iowa website.