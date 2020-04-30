Local counties see moderate increases in COVID-19 cases; 8 area deaths reported

All the local counties in Illinois and Iowa reporting numbers on Thursday saw an increase of less than 10 new cases in the last 24 hours. It was also announced that 8 individuals from the area died due to COVID-19.

Rock Island County had the highest number of new cases at 9, which is the first time it was in single digits since Sunday’s reported 7. The county now has 435 positive cases. Rock Island County also reported the 10th death related to COVID-19, a woman in her 50s that was isolating at home.

The new cases in Rock Island County are:

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

There are 24 patients in Rock Island County currently hospitalized.

Scott County had 4 new cases and 1 death reported on Thursday. An elderly adult (81+) was the 6th individual to lose their life due to COVID-19 in the county. 182 have been reported recovered from the virus.

Muscatine County had the most new cases on the Iowa side with 7, bringing the county total to 336. The county also saw the highest number of fatalities at 5, consisting of 2 older adults (61-80) and 3 elderly adults (81+). 153 cases are reported recovered.

Warren County in Illinois had the next highest amount of new reported cases with 5. There are now 62 total cases in that county and most have experienced mild symptoms.

The newly reported cases are:

1 female aged 20-40

2 females aged 40-60

1 male aged 20-40

1 male aged 40-60

There have been 117 negative tests in Warren County.

Dubuque County saw an increase of 5 as well, along with 1 death. The county has a total of 102 positive cases and 4 deaths. A middle age adult (40-60) was the latest victim of the virus. Dubuque County has seen 19 recovered from the illness.

Henry County in Illinois was the only other local county to report any new cases with 2, giving the county 47 in all. Earlier on Thursday, the Henry County Health Department reported that 10 of the county’s positive cases were related to the outbreak at the Tyson plant in Joslin.

The state of Illinois reported 2,563 new cases and 141 deaths on Thursday. There are now 52,918 cases in Illinois and 2,355 deaths.

Iowa announced 302 additional cases and 14 deaths. The 14 deaths are the most reported in a single-day in Iowa. The state total cases is up to 7,145 and deaths are at 162.

For the latest numbers of cases in the area, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Iowa & Illinois webpage.

Or for the latest numbers from the states, visit either the Illinois Department of Public Health webpage or the COVID-19 in Iowa webpage.