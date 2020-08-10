Local couple gets married on the big screen at Blue Grass Drive In Theater

Hannah Barney and Alex Durbin just got married. They had to get creative with their wedding plans due to COVID-19. Both are big movie fans and decided to get married at the Blue Grass Drive In Theater.

To allow for social distancing the ceremony was projected onto the big screen with everyone in attendance watching from their cars.

“The whole wedding was going to be movie themed anyway and we both are the couple that just goes there every Friday night and that’s what we do.” Said Barney. “We love to go to the movies. We’re both big movie people and then we were out here and thought why not do it safely.”

Barney tells Local Four that they were just ready to be married and didn’t even think about postponing the wedding.