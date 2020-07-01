Local couple living in their dream home on wheels

An East Moline couple has traded life on land for life on the road. They have spent the past nine months renovating an old school bus that they’ve named Gus the Bus.

Local 4 News first brought you the story last September when the couple was just starting this project.

“The whole bus itself cost us $4,500 outright and then just building up everything, we’re still under $30,000,” said Meghan Post.

Seeing all the progress made in nine months has been worth it.

“Knowing that it was going to be finished, but also just like finishing you know one thing a day or one thing a week really helped us kind of get through because there was times where I just wanted to throw in the towel, but just kept chugging along,” Meghan said.

Their plan is to head down to Arkansas, get land and settle down. David’s three kids plan to live in the bus with them.