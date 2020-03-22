Local couple nearly get stuck in Germany during Coronavirus Pandemic

Brian Porter and his wife were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary last week when the Coronavirus turned into a national crisis. As the pandemic worsened once they arrived at Barcelona.

“We wanted to get home. We have seven kids back at home and we already had been gone for 12 days and I’m thinking to myself okay we probably can make it here another week by ourselves, but our kids are probably wanting to see us and are concerned about us.”

Porter was concerned that hotels would close down while they were there. Fortunately that didn’t happen, but things took a turn when their flight back was cancelled.

“We had to try to call the different airports as well as United Airlines that we were flying on and it was hard even to get ahold of them. We finally got someone and they rerouted us to Munich, Germany. Then hopped us from Germany straight to Chicago.”

With the way the pandemic has spread, Porter is realistic about their chances of being exposed to the Coronavirus.

“I think there’s no way that we could not have been exposed. We were in London and in The Tube what they call it which is London’s subway system. Paris… same thing they have their metro. Lots of surfaces you get to hold on. You’re really close in on people.”

Neither Brian or his wife are experiencing symptoms. Currently they are both in quarantine.