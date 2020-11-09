Local couple saw inferno: ‘It was a huge “firenado” that came out.’

A local couple saw a fire turn into an inferno Saturday night in Milan.

On Sunday night, firefighters continued to pour water onto the smoldering structure at Wilbert Vault, Milan, where the fire began about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Zxandyr King and his wife, of East Moline, were out going for a night drive when they saw the fire.

“We saw smoke billowing out of that garage thing that’s like right down there,” King pointed out. “And so we did a U-turn, parked here, and we’ve been sitting here (across the road) the whole time.”

“All of a sudden we heard a loud bang and then smoke was coming out of the building. And then all of a sudden it was a huge ‘firenado’ that came out.”

The Wilbert Vault company in Milan was engulfed in flames just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Flames, which shot up into the sky, were visible for more than three hours.

When the fire burst out, it was quite a scene.

“The flames were small and then they probably went up a good 40 to 50 feet,” King said. “It was like a fire tornado coming out with a bunch of black smoke.”

This isn’t the first time this month King and his wife have experienced something like this.

“We were driving around (before) and saw the other one in Bettendorf at the stamps place when it burned down, and that was big. But this was bigger. It went from smoke and then all of a sudden it went to just burning down.”

When fire crews arrived, King assisted them in getting hoses hooked up to fire hydrants.

“They couldn’t see, so I used my flashlight,” King said. A firefighter ran over and said ‘Get your headlights on me,’ and I’m like ‘Dude, take this.’ So he literally used it to hook up all their hoses.”