Local couple trades life on land for life on the road

An East Moline couple is finding a way to help the environment while taking their lives on the road.

Meghan Elgan and David Post bought a school bus three years ago with the hopes of turning it in to a house on wheels.

The inside will be complete with a kitchen, bathroom and up to seven places for people to sleep.

David’s three kids will join them for part of the adventure.

“It’ll probably get a little bit more noisy,” said Post. “Other than that, I think it’ll be fun because they’ll be able to go outside.”

Gus the Bus, as the couple calls it, will help them live a more sustainable lifestyle.

“It’s sustainable in community, it’s sustainable in home, it’s sustainable in life,” said Elgan.

The couple bought the 280 squad foot bus for $4,500. With all the renovations, they want to keep the total cost under $25,000.

The couple said they plan to live in Gus the Bus for the next five to ten years.

“Being able to stop anywhere and take a break,” said Post. “We can stop at anytime and be home.”

On Wednesday, they plan to drive the bus to Wisconsin to finish up the renovations. They are looking for a solar panel company to add to their vehicle.

The final destination is Arkansas where the couple plans to buy land and settle down.

To follow along with their adventure, check out their Instagram account gus_the_bus718.