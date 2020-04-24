Local COVID-19 cases continue to increase; additional deaths reported

Muscatine County in Iowa and Rock Island County in Illinois saw the greatest increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the local area on Friday.

There were also 4 area deaths due to the complications associated with the coronavirus. Clinton County reported their first reported fatality was an individual over 81 years of age. An individual aged 61-80 from Scott County lost their life to the virus. The county now has 4 deaths. Whiteside County reported 2 individuals passed away, one in their 50s and the other in their 90s. That county has now lost 5 patients to COVID-19.

There were 18 new cases in Muscatine County, the highest reported in the area on Friday. The county also has the most cases of the local Iowa counties with 270.

Scott County had 8 new cases giving the county 196 in all.

The only other counties in Iowa to have a significant increase was Louisa County with 8 and Dubuque County with 10, totaling 259 and 62, respectively.

There were no details from the Iowa counties about the reported cases.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced 16 additional cases bringing its total to 336, the most within the local Illinois counties. 25 patients are hospitalized. The cases are:

A man in his 30s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Whiteside County now has 56 positive cases after reporting 3 new ones on Friday. They are:

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 50s

An individual in their 90s

The only other area Illinois county to report new cases was Warren with 6. They now have 37 total cases in the county. The new cases are:

2 females between the ages of 20-40

1 female between the ages of 40-60

1 male between the ages of 20-40

3 males between the ages of 40-60

Both Iowa and Illinois reported their highest single-day number of cases on Friday. Iowa had 521 giving the state 4,445 in total, while Illinois reported 2,724 for a total of 39,658. Officials in both states contribute the higher numbers to an increased amount of testing.