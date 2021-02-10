Local credit union and brewery team up to raise money for Honor Flight

The R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, working with Twin Span Brewing, has commissioned a special label R.I.A. beer to help raise money for Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

The beer, called R.I.A. I.P.A., is a “hazy IPA blended with blood orange puree for a bold fruity flavor with low bitterness.”

A donation of $2 from every can/pint will help fund the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

“We’re happy to show support for both a local cause and a local business with this project,” Watts said. “Honor Flight of the Quad Cities recognizes veteran heroes of our area, and Twin Span Brewing is a fun, friendly place that offers great food and exceptional beverages – both of which can be ordered online.”

Twin Span Brewing is located at 6776 Championship Drive in Bettendorf. An R.I.A. I.P.A. and/or food can be ordered for take out by phone at 563-526-4677 or online.

To learn more about Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, visit their website.

