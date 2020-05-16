Local custom sign business brings joyful surprises

Sign Gypsies Illinois Quad Cities creates custom yard greetings across the area, and they’ve been extra business during the pandemic.

Friday morning, owner Naomi Ballard placed a congratulations sign for students at Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island. Ballard says she started the business last summer as a side project but since the pandemic the increase in yard greetings has kept her busy.

“When I started last summer it was maybe one or two a week. Now, I’m up to five or six per day,” says Ballard. “It’s fun and the only thing that keeps me going is knowing that it brings so much joy.

You can visit their website for more information.