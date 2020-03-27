Local dance studio offering free online classes during the COVID-19 outbreak

It may not be what dance students at Above the Barre Dance Academy are used to, but during the COVID-19 outbreak, staff and students are adjusting to having online classes.

“Being able to see their faces on the zoom classes and still engaged and doing what they love has been a really big light in kind of a dark time for a lot of us,” said Kim Munn, Above the Barre owner.

For Morgan McCartney, who has been dancing for almost 16 years, this is a way for her to keep her dance routine.

“It’s been kind of difficult, especially like not seeing my friends, which has basically become my family over the years, but it’s great to still be able to connect with them, but not being able to dance at the studio is more difficult than dancing at home,” McCartney said.

Alysia Huffman is an instructor and she also has a four-year-old daughter who dances at the studio.

“Even though it’s on a computer and they’re not right there, having the opportunity to engage with her friends and her classmates and her teachers, that’s huge for her and for me as her mom, you know the dancing aspect, whether she dances in my living room or she just sits there and stares at them, if she’s talking and engaged and laughing for that 30 minutes, that’s more important to me,” Huffman said.

As long as Kim Munn’s classes can’t be held at their studio, she’s making online classes work.

“My whole entire goal is just to keep focusing on this little positive ounce that I can put back in to the world and doing it as long as humanly possible,” Munn said.

More information on when their online classes are is available on their Facebook page.