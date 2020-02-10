Local Democrats weigh in on future of Iowa Caucuses

Some local Democrats debriefed Iowa Caucus Week Sunday morning during the Moline Democrat Central Committee’s Annual Pancake Breakfast at the Friend Circle Club in Moline.

Between 100 and 200 people were in attendance at the event, which has been ongoing since the 1970s.

The mission of these pancake breakfasts is to build connections and raise funds for townships and city elections, but last week’s Iowa Caucus debacle was also a topic of discussion.

“I feel sorry for Iowa, and it might be that the day of the caucus is going by the wayside,” said Rock Island County Board Member Don Johnston, who remembers when caucusing in Iowa was a much simpler process.

“Now with social media and the technology they have today, and trying to account for those votes — as they say with paper and a pencil — it’s awful easy to get messed up.”

Michael Malmstrom, an attendee of the pancake breakfast, believes it’s better to get results correct the first time instead of making a mistake.

“Do they want the answers at 10:00 on caucus night, or do they want the correct answers so they don’t have the fiasco they had several years ago?” said Malmstrom in reference to Republican Rick Santorum mistakenly being declared the winner of 2012’s Iowa Caucuses.

Malmstrom says he feels bad for what the state had to go through.

“People need to realize that, sometimes, things happen,” said Malmstrom.

As for Johnston, he thinks it’s time to focus on Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire instead of having candidates canvass in Iowa.

“I don’t think really, from this point on, it makes much difference who they finally say won because nobody would be paying any attention to it, anyway,” said Johnston.

The Iowa Democratic Party released a statement Monday afternoon confirming that the party has received partial recanvass requests from Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns.

