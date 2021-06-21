Local departments offering physical ability testing for prospective firefighters

The Rock Island, Moline and East Moline Fire Departments are offering an opportunity for those interested in becoming fire fighters to take the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) and ladder climb test locally.

The completion of the CPAT from a licensed agency, along with the ladder climb test, are required to be hired as an entry-level firefighter with the Illinois Quad City fire departments.

The local departments will hold all sessions for their annual CPAT at the QCCA Expo Center at 2621 4th Avenue in Rock Island, starting with an orientation on July 17. The entire process will take up to eight weeks to complete. A ladder climb test will also be offered during the process.

The CPAT consists of eight physical tasks that simulate actual job duties of a firefighter:

Stair climb

Hose drag

Equipment carry

Ladder raise and extension

Forcible entry

Search

Rescue

Ceiling breach and pull

The test is measured on a pass/fail basis. Candidates who pass the test and ladder climb will receive a certificate of completion that is valid for twelve months.

The schedule for the CPAT sessions at the QCCA Expo Center is:

July 17 at 8 a.m. – Orientation Session 1

July 24 at 8 a.m. – Orientation Session 2/Station Practice

August 7 at 8 a.m. – Timed Practice Session 1

August 21 at 8 a.m. – Timed Practice Session 2

September 4 at 8 a.m. – Final Test Day

Candidates that would like to participate in the test locally for the East Moline, Moline or Rock Island Fire Departments must complete the application process with those cities once their recruitment periods open up.

Candidates should contact Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey by calling 309-732-2800 ext. 6 or by email for more information and to sign up.

Other licensed facilities that offer the CPAT are listed below with contact information to obtain their dates and fees: