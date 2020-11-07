Doctor gives advice on how to cope with election stress

Waiting for the results from the 2020 election has a lot of people on edge.

We’ve seen countless comments from viewers who are anxious and uncertain while votes are being tallied across the United States.

Local 4 spoke with Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a Quad Cities native and health expert who keeps people informed through social media videos.

She shared ways to cope with election stress and what people can do if they feel overwhelmed.

“With social media, this might be the time to pull back. Certainly, I don’t recommend getting into Twitter and Facebook wars and things like that,” said Dr. Caudle. “I mean, honestly, there is enough to be stressed about. That’s not something we want to add onto the table.”

Dr. Caudle says it’s okay to feel frustrated and to talk it out with a trusted friend. She also said taking a break from news coverage and spending time with loved ones can help you feel less anxious.

To find more of Dr. Caudle’s tips, visit https://www.facebook.com/DrJenCaudle/.