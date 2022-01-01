Local doctor offers advice on how to have a happier new year

As we enter 2022, our war against germs and the anxiety for some that goes with it won’t go away anytime soon.

Dr. Steve Kopp with Genesis Psychology Associates says the feeling of anxiety is natural — that we are building hypervigilance in our minds, and we are fighting an enemy we don’t always know the location of, which leads to stress for a lot of people.

He offers this advice:

“One of the things that I recommend is that you educate yourself and determine some limits or some actions that make you feel more safe,” said Dr. Kopp. “That action approach undermines the passivity that generates lots and lots of anxiety in us.”

Dr. Kopp adds this past year was one of his most challenging years as a mental health provider.