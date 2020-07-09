Local eastern Iowa counties continue to see rise in COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in the local eastern Iowa counties continued to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Local 4 compared the numbers at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday to the numbers on Wednesday at the same time on the COVID-19 in Iowa website.

In that 24 hour period:

Scott County had an increase of 61 cases giving the county 915 in all.

Muscatine County saw an increase of 26 new cases for 676 in total.

Clinton County added five new cases for a total of 120.

Jackson County had its largest 24 hour increase with nine positive cases, raising the county total to 47.

Dubuque County’s total number of cases grew to 828 after adding 73 new cases.

Overall, the state of Iowa reported 733 new cases in that 24 hour period. There have now been 33,121 total cases in the state. 353,800 tests have been processed for a positivity rate in the state of 9.4%.

Iowa also reports that 26,250 individuals have recovered from the virus.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more Iowa statistics, visit the COVID-19 in Iowa website.