Local EMS sees a huge rise on 911 calls regarding COVID-19

Paramedics are truly on the front lines in the pandemic.



Often they are the first to see patients who may be infected with COVID-19.

They’re taking more protective steps as cases reach record levels.

Medic EMS in Davenport has 20 ambulances in its fleet.



All of them were in service yesterday responding to COVID-19 related cases.

“Our call volumes are definitely up,” says Jeremy Pessman, Fleet Community Relations Manager with Medic EMS.

As cases increase in our area so does the volume of EMS calls.

“We basically stayed steady and even increased a little bit with the COVID calls. Whether it’s 911 calls or COVID transfers from local hospitals here to more regional hospitals,” says Pessman.

Pessman says paramedics have always had protective procedures in place, but since the pandemic those have only increased.

“It’s just a decontamination gun that basically we can spray to help us decontaminate the ambulance,” says Pessman.

Pessman says, when answering calls he and his crew tries not to think about the potential exposure to COVID-19.

“A lot of us have been doing this for years. Taking care of sick, and infectious patients for years. I think we just have an increase call volume of it right now, and definitely an increased awareness as well,” says Pessman.

Although the team isn’t feeling the strain yet, a big concern is keeping staff members safe so they can ultimately save patients when they need them.

“I wouldn’t say it’s widespread, but we’re definitely feeling the stresses of having a few people out either with COVID like symptoms, or other issues,” says Pessman

Health experts have said it time and time again.

“The biggest thing we could do right now is when you’re out in public wear a mask, social distance when possible, and if you’re sick stay home,” says Pessman.

Pessman also recommends people to visit TogetherQC, where he says there’s information regarding local COVID cases, and prevention.