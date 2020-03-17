Local events delayed or postponed

- Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse will be closed until March 31. Ticket holders for March performances will be contacted to reschedule.
- Henry Farnam Dinner in Jumer’s Casino and Hotel is rescheduled from March 19th to May 28th.
- Quad Cities Chamber has cancelled the March 16 ribbon cutting to celebrate the new location of State Farm’s Gregg Hancock. The open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will still take place at 4363 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf.
- YWCA Quad Cities has postponed their 2nd Annual Race Against Racism 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run scheduled for April 18 for a minimum of 30 days. A new date will be confirmed and announced in the near future.
- The Black Box Theatre will be cancelling of The Turn of the Screw. They currently plan on opening on April 2 for 4 performances which may change.
- The Adler Theatre is postponing the scheduled performance of WAITRESS on Tuesday, March 16. Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.
- The Rust Belt has postponed all upcoming events. All ticket holders will be contacted about rescheduled show dates and refunds.
- Habitat for Humanity has cancelled its annual dinner.
- Quad City Symphony Orchestra has postponed the following events: WVIK/QCSO Signature Series IV: Devil’s Dance (March 28), Masterworks VI: Triumph (April 4 & 5), and Conductor’s Circle Dinner (April 5). The following Quad City Symphony Youth Ensemble events are cancelled: QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert (April 19) and YSO Finale Concert (April 26). Also, the Private Lesson Program will shift to online lessons through the end of March.
- Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Tournament taking place at the Taxslayer Center in Moline has been cancelled.
- The National Board of Honor Flight has issued a mandatory postponement of all Honor Flight trips effective immediately, which includes the Quad Cities flight of April 16.
- The Rock Island County Extension and 4-H Foundation’s Pork Chop Dinner & Pie Auction originally scheduled for April 2 will be rescheduled for a later date yet to be determined.
- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has cancelled all free spotter classes for the remainder of the 2020 spring season, including the weather spotter training class previously scheduled for March 19 at the Knoxville, Illinois Fire Department. More information is available here.
- The Silvis Fire Department has postponed its Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo fundraiser scheduled for March 14. The event will be rescheduled, and a new date will be announced here.
- The Gathering of the Green Board of Directors has postponed the 2020 Gathering of the Green Conference scheduled to take place from March 18 through March 21. The Gathering of Green Board of Directors and Visit Quad Cities are discussing the potential of future dates.
- The 2019-2020 Quad City Storm season has been suspended. More information is available here.
- The Darci Lynne Farmer performance at the Adler Theatre scheduled for March 14 has been postponed. Tickets for the original show will be honored for the new date. Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. Call the Adler Theatre Box Office at 563-326-8522 with any questions concerning tickets.
- The Family Museum is cancelling large-scale events including Spring Break Spectacular Events.
- QCCA’s Flower and Garden Show scheduled for March 27 – 29 at the QCCA Expo Center had been cancelled. Also, the Preview Gala scheduled on March 26 is cancelled. Patrons who have already purchased tickets can contact the QCCA Expo Center for a refund.
- Bettendorf Easter Egg Extravaganza scheduled for April 4 at Pleasant Valley High School has been cancelled.
- QC Environmental Film Series scheduled for March 15 at the Figge Art Museum has been cancelled.
- All scheduled events at the Taxslayer Center are being postponed. They are looking to have them rescheduled.
- Alice Cooper show scheduled for April 8 at the Adler Theatre has been postponed. The tour is being rescheduled for Fall 2020 and an itinerary will be announced as soon as possible.
- Moline High School spring musical “All Shook Up” scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 has been cancelled.
- The City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled Easter Egg Hunt and other gatherings involving 250 or more people until May 1, 2020.