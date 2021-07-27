Local eye clinic offering free eye exams and glasses to children in the community

“I could still see.. just not perfect,” explained Maliah, a third-grader from Rock Island.

Less than perfect vision can be a serious struggle for kids in school, but Virdi Eye Clinic wants to help.

The eye center’s general manager, Jessey Hullon says, “that’s what today is about, making sure those children who cannot get an eye exam and get a pair of glasses all that will be made available.”



The staffers are on a mission to help kids see and to ease the burden placed on families as everyone works to recover financially from the pandemic.

Maliah’s mother explained how she felt about the clinic’s generosity, “I’m unemployed right now so this is very very helpful to me right now.”

Frame by frame, kids could try on different pairs of glasses. As children anticipate going back to school, the free eye care day made sure students had one less thing to worry about, so they could step into fall 2021 with 2020 vision.