Local faith leaders to hold free non-violence protest training

Protesters block an intersection in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, posted bail and was released from prison. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

One Human Family QCA will be holding free non-violence protesting training before the upcoming November 3 election. Zoom calls for the training will take place on Monday, October 26 at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, October 27 at 2 p.m.

“Let us be proactive in our love by learning the art of nonviolent protest and how to use, if necessary, civil disobedience to oppose an unjust regime,” says Rev. Rick Hendricks, co-founder of One Human Family QCA (OHF).

In a press release, organizers say this training in-part is being held in case President Donald Trump refuses to accept the results of the 2020 elections.

The first half of the training will focus on the history and practicalities of non-violence and civil disobedience. The second half of the training will be a discussion about taking action in the event President Trump refuses to accept the results of the election.

During an interview on July 19 with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, President Trump was asked if he would accept the results of the election to which he responded, “I have to see. I’m not going to just say, ‘yes’ and I’m not going to say, ‘no’ and I didn’t last time either.”

During the first presidential debate on September 29, President Donald Trump claimed there have been cases of voter fraud in the election already, and if tens of thousands of cases of ballots are manipulated he “can’t go along with it.”

“While we do not expect that this problem will arise, we are aware of concerted efforts being made to delegitimize our election process – including by some elected officials,” says Dr. Matthew Coomber. “As faith leaders, we feel a responsibility to help the greater community to be prepared to respond in both meaningful and effective ways.”

One Human Family QCA invites people of “goodwill interested in fair and free elections” to participate in the training.

If you’re interested, you can email richdhendricks@msn.com to register for one of the two training sessions.