Local families play it safe with virtual Christmas parties

Local families like LaNette and Dante Turner are finding ways to celebrate the holidays virtually.

The Centers for Disease Control is not recommending people gather with others outside of their household, which is why the couple decided to get creative by hosting a Zoom Christmas party.

“We’ll be able to stay in our homes but actually connect with our families so we definitely feel this is the safest method,” LaNette Turner said.

For Tammy Reed’s family, a Zoom Christmas party will help her stay connected with loved-ones while she visits family in Senegal.

“We will still be able to see each other,” she said. “I’ll still be able to see my children and grandchildren.”

She wants the event to feel like a normal celebration, which is why she is keeping the meeting running all day.

“I am setting up the meeting on Christmas Eve, and it’s going to go for 24 hours,” she said. “That way people can come in and out. And if we were all together for Christmas, there would be people coming in and out of the house anyway.”

Reed also plans on playing music during the celebration. The Turners plan on playing virtual games, and hosting an ugly sweater contest.

“We’ll play word scrabble, Family Feud, sing some carols together,” Turner said. “We just intend to have so much fun.”

The couple is originally from Massachusetts and usually travels for the holidays. They said hosting an online party helps more family members come together from all over.

“It’s definitely a way to reach a wider range of regions of the nation to speak to family, to be able to connect some of the family members that may not have seen eachother in many years,” Dante Turner said.

Although this year won’t be the same, both families plan to make the most of it by connecting through their screens.

Zoom is extending their free meeting times so families can connect with loved-ones virtually.