Local family partners with ImpactLife to host blood drive in memory of two-year-old

Muscatine, IA — After two-year-old Louden Paul Lofgren passed away following surgery complications, his family developed a passion for raising awareness of blood shortages in the Quad Cities.

Louden’s aunt Olivia Foglesong explains how after his surgery, “they didn’t have a large amount in stock there they ended up even having to thaw some blood for Louden.”

The Lofgren family cherished his joyful spirit and wants to preserve Louden’s loving legacy by helping patients in the community who may need blood transfusions.

Kirby Winn with ImpactLife in Davenport notes how blood shortages are a continuous problem in the community, “it’s vital that we have this resource on our shelves — first donated, but also tested, then delievered to the hospital ready to go,” Winn said.

Love Like Louden In-Center Blood Drive:

“Give blood at ImpactLife Muscatine and Quad Cities Donor Centers August 16 through September 18, 2021 To schedule, please contact Chris Ciasto at (563) 349-1608 or cciasto@impactlife.org — Donors asked to use group code 4105 at registration”

For information on how you can donate through ImpactLife, visit www.bloodcenter.org/impactlife