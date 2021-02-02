Local family restaurant will reopen at half capacity on Wednesday

A restaurant that has served the Quad Cities community for over 25 years is back in business this week.

On Wednesday, the Quad Cities USA Family Restaurant will reopen its dining area at 50% capacity and offer curbside pickup during its new hours of operation.

The restaurant will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature a menu of their most popular breakfast and lunch items.

Business partners Jimmy and Saki say they are ready to safely welcome back their longtime loyal guests and staff members.

“We are committed to maintaining a high level of cleanliness as operations return. We will be sanitizing and disinfecting throughout the day. We are going to focus on areas and surfaces with the potential for frequent guest contact,” the business partners said in a statement. “We will maintain 6 feet of space between tables, and our staff will be wearing protective face coverings. We are taking every preventative measure possible to protect our staff and customers.”

The Quad Cities USA Family Restaurant is located at 4910 22nd Ave., Moline.

To make reservations, contact the restaurant at 309-764-5779.