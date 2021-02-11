Local farm knows what it takes to get through a winter storm

It’s been in the QCA for more than 150 years and this farm knows what it takes to get through a winter storm.



There are nearly 1,000 cattle at Cinnamon Ridge Farm in Donahue. They produce all types of dairy products that are sold here in the Quad Cities and across the country



John Maxwell is the 5th generation owner of Cinnamon Ridge Farm and says this is probably one of the harshes winters they’ve had compared to last year.



“We take precaution when we go into the winter we’re starting to make things so that they’re warmer they’re draft free,” said Maxwell. “We make sure we bed them down now that it’s colder we bed them down even more which would help them keep their warmth in, it’s kinda like us snuggling in our bed.”

According to Maxwell one of the biggest winter enemies a dairy farm can face is a draft.

“Having a draft go through the building where it’s open on one end and open on another that really does make them sick real fast they’re get pneumonia real fast,” said Maxwell.

He also says nutritions during winter is extremely important as well.

“We feed them a little more energy or a little more corn or fat because they need to keep themselves warm and in the case of these girls they’re also giving some milk,” said Maxwell. “We milk 240 jersey dairy cows these are jersey these are the brown ones these are the ones that are very high in cream and butter fat.”