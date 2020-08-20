The impact from last Monday’s storm was extensive, and is leaving local farmers to pick up the pieces.

“The damage here is substantial. It couldn’t have come at a worse time if you want to think about it from that perspective. We’re 45 days from harvest,” Dennis Campbell, a 6th generation DeWitt farmer said.

The derecho’s destruction was not something that anyone expected.

“I thought well this is like a normal storm that we have in the summertime and holy cow, it came rolling through and we got 60 to 100 MPH winds for an hour straight which is very unusual,” Joe Dierickx, the Iowa Farm Bureau District 6 Director said.

Dierickx believes that the relief aid will be crucial during this difficult time.

We’d like our income to come from the market place,” he said. “They’re losing money farming so, relief is there and we’ll be taking it if it’s offered.”

Both farmers know that it will take a while to restore Iowa’s farms.

“It took us over 4 years to build this site, and it was gone in 4 minutes. So, it will be a lengthy process,” Campbell said.