Local federal courts donate PPE to health care workers

An example of an N95 mask.

The Central District of Illinois donated nearly 500 masks previously stored at its various courthouses to help combat the personal protective equipment shortage our nation is facing during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

The donation included 175 N95 respirator masks.

UnityPoint critical care and Pediatric Group Associates critical care received the masks in Rock Island.

“On behalf of the judges and employees of our Court, we extend our gratitude to the healthcare providers and essential workers who are keeping our communities safe and our supply chain operational. We hope our donation is one small way we can help the greater cause of

defeating this deadly virus,” said Chief Judge Sara Darrow.

Here is the full list of where each division donated its PPE :