Silvis Fire Chief John Winters has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) met on April 5 to confer the designation. Chief Winters becomes one of only 1,659 CFOs worldwide.

The Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components, including:

experience

education

professional development

professional contributions

association membership

community involvement

technical competence

All applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan. The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates pursuing the qualification.

The CPC awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s rigorous criteria. Achieving this designation shows Chief Winters’ commitment to his career in the fire and emergency services.

This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement, as well as follow a strict code of professional conduct.

The Commission on Professional Credentialing, a unit of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc., (CPSE) administers the Designation Program. The CPC consists of people from academia, federal and local government and the fire and emergency medical services industry. To learn more about CPC, click here.