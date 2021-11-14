Local fire departments ensure children are transported safely with car seat inspections

Area fire departments are helping parents feel safer about transporting their children by vehicle.

A car seat inspection was hosted 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Rock Island Fire Department.

Emergency crews wrapped up their final event of the year this weekend after hosting it every second Saturday of every month.

The Davenport Fire Department also hosts these types of events from March until October for people on the Iowa side.

Rock Island Fire Department Assistant Chief Bob Graff says the inspections ensure children’s car seats are installed correctly should an accident occur.

“We’re really trying to accomplish and make sure that children are safely put into the right seat,” said Graff.

During the inspection, firefighters check that car seats are in the proper position and have harnesses.

“If there is an accident, the child’s going to be safe and protected in the vehicle,” said Graff.

Unable to attend this weekend’s event? Contact the Rock Island Fire Department at 309-732-2800 to make an appointment.