Local firefighters prepare for ice-related calls

The Quad Cities community is located in close proximity to many large bodies of water — like the Mississippi and its tributaries. Temperatures continue to decline as the Midwest winter marches on, and these large bodies of water tend to freeze over, solidifying in various degrees.

This tempts many to approach the ice — curious children, eager ice-skaters, and even ice-fisherman — all wanting to enjoy the perks of these beautiful ice landscapes.

The Rock Island Fire Department warns these frozen-over lakes, ponds, and rivers may look sturdy, but can give out in a matter of seconds, submerging those around them deep in the freezing cold water.

Wednesday, they held their annual training Wednesday morning at Sunset Marina to equip members of the department with skills needed to respond to these types of crises. Battalion Chief Darren Lebeau said this practice is essential to preparing first responders for ice rescues, which can take place in unpredictable conditions.

“It allows our members to understand not only their equipment or how that equipment is going to operate in these brutally cold conditions like today,” Lebeau said.

Time is a key element of this training. When firefighters receive a call and learn it involves a person in water, particularly freezing cold water surrounded by ice shelves, they recognize the importance of their timing.

“It could be catastrophic, we really have to be prepared.” Lebeau said.