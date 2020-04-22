Local florist seeing lack of business during spring season

It’s not the busy spring season Colman Florist is used to.

“I’ve had to lay off some drivers and some employees due to the fact of you know that business is not going as well as it should be,” said Cindy Denike, manager at Colman Florist.

Business has been dropping.

“Usually on a day I’ll have anywhere from 15 deliveries on up. I’m down to anywhere from 3 to 5 now.”

While business has been different at Colman Florist, they are still making arrangements that can bring a smile to people’s faces during this tough time.

“I mean flowers are cheerful,” she said. “We can still deliver right now to the hospitals, so that’s a good thing. Birthdays are up, getting a lot of good things for birthdays.”

This arrangement has been tough for Cindy Denike.

“It’s odd because I’m a people person so it’s just hard not to actually meet people and talk to them and stuff like that so and usually on Saturday’s down here being in the East Village we’d have people walk in just to look at flowers or come in and ask questions and stuff and there’s no traffic whatsoever down here.”

To order an arrangement, you can place an online order or call 563-322-7949.