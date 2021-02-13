Local florist taking last-minute orders for Valentine’s Day

It is no secret — a lot of people wait until the last minute to get gifts for Valentine’s Day.

Flowers are one of the most popular choices.

Patricia Belvel, the owner of Colman Florist in Rock Island, says Valentine’s Day is typically her busiest day.

She adds sales are better than expected this year — with a lot of online orders being placed.

If you still have not placed a flower order, Belvel recommends doing it sooner rather than later.

“If you’re looking for a certain flower — you want something that she loves, it’s her favorite flower — you want to make sure you get that order in early,” said Belvel. “You always want to make sure you call the florist if there’s something super specific that you’re looking for. Call local florists, not an order gatherer.”

Belvel says the last possible time to get your flowers ordered from her is early Sunday morning.