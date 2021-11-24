Local food bank has been preparing for Thanksgiving for months

The River Bend Foodbank started preparing for Thanksgiving months ago.

Right now, grocery-store prices are going up. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the annual cost of the Thanksgiving dinner is up 14%.

This has caused many families to look to local food banks to help keep the dinner table full.

The River Bend Foodbank says since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need has increased for donations.

In a recent analysis, River Bend Foodbank reported food purchases are up 22% compared to this time last year.

“Were hanging in there but it’s definitely with more purchased food than donated food,” said River Bend CEO Mike Miller. “We have to watch and plan well, so we won’t outspend our resource. We have to order ahead because lead time was usually two to three weeks.Now it’s two to three months, so we have to be much better to plan ahead and planning the resources so we can continue distributing this food.”

Miller added with the completion of the Student Hunger Drive just last week, 16 area high schools were able to raise enough for 750,000 meals to be donated and distributed across Quad City food pantries.