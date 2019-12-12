Local football fans to team up with The Salvation Army and ‘Make A Difference’

The Salvation Army is giving local fans of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers a chance to show their team spirit and engage in a little friendly competition while also contributing to a good cause before Sunday’s big game.

As part of The Salvation Army’s Make A Difference Campaign, fans of both teams will be ringing bells near special Red Kettles with each team’s logo from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at the Davenport Sam’s Club, located at 3887 Elmore Avenue. The “winner” of the rivalry will be announced by The Salvation Army that evening.

This year’s Make A Difference Campaign is currently at $290,000 toward a goal of $825,000, and 1,650 volunteer hours toward a goal of 2,500 hours. Bell ringing at Red Kettles runs through Christmas Eve, and the Make A Difference Campaign goes on until January 20, 2020, so there’s still time to get involved and help reach those goals.

Whether it’s donating at the nearest Red Kettle, or volunteering as a bell ringer, continued public support through the Make A Difference Campaign is needed to ensure the continuation of these essential programs.

Those interested in donating or volunteering to ring bells are asked to call Bill Horrell of The Salvation Army at 563-324-4808 or visit www.registertoring.com.