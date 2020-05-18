Local Four News Director Mike Mickle reflects on being in Oklahoma City in aftermath of the bombing

Local Four News Director, Mike Mickle is from Oklahoma. He was an anchor in the Quad Cities when the Oklahoma City Bombing happened. 25 years later he reflects on how this impacted his life and his career.

“It was a turning point in my life and my career as well, just getting messages from viewers here in the Quad Cities saying, we’re praying for your family. “

At the time he had family members in Oklahoma City and he couldn’t get in contact with them.

“For me it became very personal very quickly because my brother was the senate majority leader at that time and he was in the Oklahoma State Capitol at the time the Murrah Federal Building was bombed.”

He also had two sisters there as well and at first he wasn’t able to get in contact with anyone.

“I knew that they had no reason to be in that building but just knowing that they were anywhere in the proximity and not knowing what might be coming next and minutes seemed like hours.”

Mickle was then tasked with going down to Oklahoma City as a reporter and he says hearing people’s stories is something he will never forget.

“I can remember vividly sitting with one mom who had a picture of her daughter right by her and daughter’s teddy bear and she mentioned Tim McVeigh.” Mickle Said. “I said if Tim McVeigh were here right now what would you want to say to him and she paused for a moment and she said I’d tell him I’m praying for him.”

A memorial was then built in honor of everyone who was affected by that tragic incident.