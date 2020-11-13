Local funeral home adapts to Illinois mitigations; Relies on live-stream service

Final goodbyes have looked different for families since the start of the pandemic in March.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations for the state, which only allows 25 people to attend funerals and visitations in our area.

Co-owner Joseph Perez of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home in Rock Island, said the restrictions greatly impacts families. “It drastically changed how we were able to do things and accommodate certain families that have lost somebody they love,” he said.

He said people are not able to grieve in the way they once could.

“The physical aspect where they rely on hugs, and handshakes, and other expressions of sympathy, we have to discourage that right now that makes it so much harder for a family going through a loss,” he said.

A situation that was the reality for Rock Island native Brittany Anderson and her family, who lost her grandmother Rhoda one month ago.

Contributed photo: Rhoda Anderson

“We encouraged people to social distance, which is hard,” she said. Hugging is a natural human reaction when you attend a funeral or visitation she said.

Her family held an outdoor service, with her grandmother resting just inside the church doors. They live-streamed the ceremony with the help of Wheelan Pressly.

“We got tons of comments from family, and even friends from out of town or locally that just didn’t feel comfortable coming,” she said. “That was kind of nice, because when we were doing remembrances or something, someone could comment and say, ‘Oh, I remember that’.

Perez said most families currently use the live-stream option, which is a service they provide at no additional cost. They plan to keep the technology after the pandemic.

Grief can have major impacts on our mental health, especially with the added stressors of COVID-19. Local 4 spoke with licensed clinical professional counselor Alyssa Schmidt to learn how people can support themselves and others while grieving.

“Not being bound to like what you think you’re supposed to do. Especially now,” she said.

“Getting creative, finding a meaningful way to share that grief with family and friends and work your way through it.”

She also said these times can be trying for so many, and it is okay to not be okay.

“Reach out if you feel you need extra help,” she said.

Taking time to be sad and process the death of a loved one, and opening up to others when having a hard time is also important she said.

