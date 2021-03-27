Local gardening expert offers spring planting tips

Today marks the first full week of spring, and many people are beginning to get their gardens ready for the season.

More than 16 million people in the United States took up gardening during the pandemic — a great social distancing activity families can take part in together.

Colorful flowers — and the fact that people are outside doing something productive — can also help mental well-being.

Kate Terrell, the general manager for Wallace’s Garden Center, says the trend made its way to the Quad Cities.

“We are starting to get out more, and we have a lot of hope as we get near the end of the pandemic,” said Terrell. “I think a lot of people have realized how much better gardening makes them feel, so hopefully, they’ll continue that. I know the pandemic is not the only stress people have in their lives.”

Terrell adds now is not a good time to start planting a garden yet. However, now is a good time to begin prep work.