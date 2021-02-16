Local Girl Scout earns coveted Gold Award for creating project benefiting food pantry

A garden created by Gold Award Girl Scout Sarah Rogers to sustain the fresh produce program for the Milan Christian Food Pantry.

A local Girl Scout earned the highest award given to Girl Scouts for creating a fresh produce program for her local food pantry.

Sarah Rogers of Milan achieved a Girl Scout Gold Award by starting a garden to grow fresh produce specifically for the Milan Christian Food Pantry as well as encouraging her community to donate excess fresh produce to her program. “Food pantries don’t always have fresh produce to give,” says Sarah. “I wanted to help the food pantry be able to provide more produce to families in need by reaching out to community members with too much produce, maximizing the produce grown and its effect in our community.” Gold Award Girl Scout Sarah Rogers

Sarah collected over 200 pounds of produce as she traveled around her community spreading the word about her project. She also created a Facebook page for the Milan Christian Food Pantry to help those in need of food as well as those looking to giveaway fresh produce. Several families have agreed to continue to donate fresh produce which will sustain her program for the next few years. Produce collected by Sarah to deliver to the pantry

“There was much support for the project, and many people saying that they would donate their produce in the future,” adds Sarah. “People are willing to help others, and it doesn’t take much to bring a smile to someone’s face.”

The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the recipient’s dedication to empowering and bettering herself as well as making the world a better place for others.

To achieve the honor, a scout must:

Choose an issue she cares about

Investigate everything she can about the issue

Get help by inviting others to support and take action with her

Create a plan that achieves sustainable and measurable impact

Present her plan and get feedback from the Girl Scout council

Take action to carry out her plan

Educate and inspire others with what she experienced

Complete at least 80 hours working on the project

To learn more about the Girl Scout program, join or volunteer, visit this website.