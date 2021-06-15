Local Girl Scouts earn highest award for building bridges for park

Arabella Miller, Olivia Uhlenkamp, and Dana Webb showcase the production process of one of their bike trail bridges. To create each one, the girls each found a piece of the process they were great at and would form an assembly line to stay organized (photo courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois).

Three local Girl Scouts earned the Bronze Award, the highest award for Girl Scouts their age, for building bridges for the Scott County Park bike trail.

Olivia Uhlenkamp, Arabella Miller, and Dana Webb of Troop 1184 choose the project because of their love of the outdoors and wanting to help one of their favorite parks. They discovered the Scott County Park bike trail needed small bridges to cover low spots.

After perfecting their design, they built six bridges for the trails.

“I think the hard work paid off after they successfully built the bridges, and they are excited to

show people the locations,” says their Troop Leader, Karilyn Uhlenkamp.

To earn the Bronze Award, a troop or a Girl Scout must:

Identify community needs

Build a team

Develop a project

Make a plan

Complete at least 20 hours of working for the project