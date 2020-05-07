Local Girl Scouts earn trip to Disney World after selling 2,500 packages of cookies

A group of 11 Girl Scouts in the area has won a trip to Disney World after they sold 2,500 plus packages of cookies.

The girls won the trip as part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program that is designed to encourage them to be entrepreneurs and awards a trip to Disney World to those who sell 2,500 packages of cookies.

The winning team includes 11 girls from grade 1 to grade 6:

Olivia Osbun – grade 1 – Keokuk, Iowa

Peyton Campbell – grade 1 – Moline, Illinois

Gabrielle Uy – grade 1 – Davenport, Iowa

Haylee Larimer – grade 2 – Galesburg, Illinois

Julian Henry – grade 2 – Glaesburg, Illinois

Marineah Pedder – grade 3 – Rock Island, Illinois

Callie Ann Caulkins – grade 4 – Galesburg, Illinois

Hope Olson – grade 4 – Grand Mound, Iowa

Olivia Godwin – grade 4 – East Moline, Illinois

Madalyn Campbell – grade 4 – Moline, Illinois

Lily Lanning – grade 6 – Moline, Illinois

“Our girls have really stepped up as leaders throughout this crisis,” said Diane Nelson, CEO of

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, said in a press release.

“Girl Scouts overcame barriers to still achieve their cookie goals and found ways to support their community through the entrepreneurship program. From taking cookie orders for nursing homes to donating excess inventory to hospitals, I know that this was a great lesson for Girl Scouts and as our future leaders in business, I think our world is in great hands with this next generation,” she added.