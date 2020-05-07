Local Girl Scouts earn trip to Disney World after selling 2,500 packages of cookies

1  of  6
Local News
A group of 11 Girl Scouts in the area has won a trip to Disney World after they sold 2,500 plus packages of cookies.

The girls won the trip as part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program that is designed to encourage them to be entrepreneurs and awards a trip to Disney World to those who sell 2,500 packages of cookies.

The winning team includes 11 girls from grade 1 to grade 6:

Olivia Osbun – grade 1 – Keokuk, Iowa
Peyton Campbell – grade 1 – Moline, Illinois
Gabrielle Uy – grade 1 – Davenport, Iowa
Haylee Larimer – grade 2 – Galesburg, Illinois
Julian Henry – grade 2 – Glaesburg, Illinois
Marineah Pedder – grade 3 – Rock Island, Illinois
Callie Ann Caulkins – grade 4 – Galesburg, Illinois
Hope Olson – grade 4 – Grand Mound, Iowa
Olivia Godwin – grade 4 – East Moline, Illinois
Madalyn Campbell – grade 4 – Moline, Illinois
Lily Lanning – grade 6 – Moline, Illinois

“Our girls have really stepped up as leaders throughout this crisis,” said Diane Nelson, CEO of
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, said in a press release.

“Girl Scouts overcame barriers to still achieve their cookie goals and found ways to support their community through the entrepreneurship program. From taking cookie orders for nursing homes to donating excess inventory to hospitals, I know that this was a great lesson for Girl Scouts and as our future leaders in business, I think our world is in great hands with this next generation,” she added.

This year, 11 Girl Scouts earned a trip to Disney World by bringing their cookie sales to the next level and selling 2500+ boxes of cookies! That's AWESOME! Help us in congratulating these Cookie Bosses on this big accomplishment! ⁠ ⁠ 💗 Julian, Galesburg, Illinois – 2605 boxes⁠ 🧡 Marineah, Rock Island, Illinois – 2602 boxes⁠ 💛 Hope, Grand Mound, Iowa – 2587 boxes⁠ 💚 Olivia, Keokuk, Iowa- 2559 boxes⁠ 💙 Callie Ann, Galesburg, Illinois – 2553 ⁠ 💜 Olivia, East Moline, Illinois – 2532 boxes⁠ 💗 Gabrielle, Davenport, Iowa – 2524 boxes⁠ 🧡 Haylee, Galesburg, Illinois – 2520 boxes⁠ 💛 Lily, Moline, Illinois – 2514 boxes⁠ 💚 Madalyn, Moline, Illinois – 2500 boxes⁠ 💙 Peyton, Moline, Illinois – 2500 boxes

A post shared by Girl Scouts of E. IA & W. IL (@gseiwi) on

